New Fortress announces $700 million loan for second FLNG unit

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) announced that after successfully producing LNG at its first Fast LNG unit (FLNG 1), the company has closed its previously announced $700 million loan for its second FLNG unit (FLNG 2).

Now operational, FLNG 1 expects to deliver its first cargo in August and enter full production thereafter.

The new loan will fully fund the construction of FLNG 2. FLNG 2 will be developed in partnership with Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) utilizing its extensive in-place terminal infrastructure onshore in Altamira, Mexico. The new liquefaction unit will incorporate the same proprietary modular technology as FLNG 1 and is expected to complete construction in the first half of 2026.

“Our FLNG complex is advancing at a rapid pace as we have now produced LNG at our first unit, and fully financed our second. These are large infrastructure projects that add considerable financial and operational value to our Company and we are thrilled with the progress to date,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy.