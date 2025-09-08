Monkey Island LNG and McDermott join forces to increase LNG output by up to 60% per acre at Louisiana facility

Monkey Island LNG has awarded McDermott a Master Services Agreement (MSA) to provide front-end engineering and planning services for its planned world-scale natural gas liquefaction facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Phase 1 of the Monkey Island LNG facility includes three LNG trains with a capacity of 5.2 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) each and a combined production of 15.6 MTPA. Expansion plans include two additional LNG trains, projected to bring total capacity to 26 MTPA.

This announcement builds on Monkey Island LNG's selection of the ConocoPhillips Optimized Cascade® Process. McDermott's compact, modular LNG train design contributes to the delivery of up to 60% more LNG per acre than comparable projects.

"By leveraging LNG mega-modules, we dramatically reduce the site footprint required for world-scale LNG production, which drives down project costs and risks," said Greg Michaels, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Monkey Island LNG. "The project represents a $25 billion investment across two phases, positioning it among the largest private energy infrastructure developments in North America and designed to maximize LNG production with fewer acres."

Under the MSA, McDermott will provide engineering, execution planning, and pricing for the facility's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) phase. The agreement is expected to transition into a final EPC contract aligned with the timing of Monkey Island LNG's financing activities.

"This award underscores the depth of expertise of McDermott in LNG and modular design," said Rob Shaul, Senior Vice President of Low Carbon Solutions at McDermott. "Our integrated delivery model—including self-perform construction and a global network of McDermott-owned fabrication yards—positions us to deliver a solution that maximizes value while minimizing risk."

Engineering and permitting are expected to begin in 2026, with first LNG production targeted for the early 2030s. The project will be led by McDermott's Houston team, supported by its engineering group in Gurugram, India.