McDermott announces first cargo from Freeport LNG Train 2

McDermott International, Inc., along with its partners, Chiyoda International Corp. and Zachry Group, has announced that the first commissioning cargo of LNG has been shipped from Train 2 of the Freeport LNG project on Quintana Island in Freeport, Texas.

Production of LNG from Train 2 was announced on 6 December, and today’s announcement of the first cargo is a precursor to substantial completion of Train 2.

Mark Coscio, McDermott’s Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America, said: “The ongoing momentum of this project has accelerated us past multiple accomplishments, including Train 1’s introduction of feed gas, first liquid and first cargo. And, we are well on our way toward commercial operation for Train 2.

“I commend the project team for delivering these results and getting us closer to substantial completion.”

Zachry Group, as the joint venture lead, partnered with McDermott for the Pre-FEED in 2011, followed by FEED works to support the early development stage of the project as a one-stop shop solution provider for Trains 1 and 2. Later, Chiyoda joined the joint venture partnership for work related to Train 3. The project scope includes three pretreatment trains, a liquefaction facility with three trains, a second loading berth and a 165 000 m3 full containment LNG storage tank.

According to the statement, Freeport LNG Trains 2 and 3 remain on schedule, with Train 3 initial LNG production scheduled for 1Q20.