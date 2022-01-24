Lake Charles chosen once again to host World LNG & Gas summit

The World LNG & Gas Series Americas Summit & Exhibition will be returning to Lake Charles for its 19th edition in October.

The city of Lake Charles, Cameron Parish Port District, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Cameron Parish Police Jury, Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance, Port of Lake Charles and Visit Lake Charles are proud to announce that the World LNG & Gas Series: 19th Americas Summit & Exhibition jointly announced the return. Dates for the event are Oct. 18-21.

Presented by DMG Events, the 18th edition of the Summit was held in Lake Charles in November 2021 and brought in 879 visitors from across the globe, including more than 400 C-Suite executives, generating a direct economic impact of $483,646 for the area.

“Southwest Louisiana is a major player in the worldwide LNG industry, so it only seemed fitting for us to work with other local partners to bring the World LNG & Gas Series: America’s Summit to Lake Charles in 2021,” said Mayor Nic Hunter.

“This high-level summit was hugely successful, attracting CEOs of major corporations and garnering positive media attention at the state, regional and national level. It was quite a feather in our cap to host an event of this magnitude in Southwest Louisiana and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand on this success and continue the conversation about the future of energy later this year when the Summit returns,” Hunter said.

“With two active LNG exporters, another preparing to begin operations in February and an additional five LNG export projects under development, the Cameron Parish Port, Harbor & Terminal District is undeniably a world leader in the LNG export industry. Our commission is proud to once again co-host the 19th World LNG & Gas Series: Americas Summit & Exhibition,” stated Jimmy Brown, Chairman, Cameron Parish Port, Harbor & Terminal District.

In its 19th year, the Summit is recognized for its unrivaled networking and commercially focused program to develop new and existing clients while also providing the latest updates on the region’s LNG and gas prospects.

“It is clear that we are currently in the midst of a transformational period regarding how energy is generated and how it is utilized throughout the world, said Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Tony Stelly. “What is also evident is that LNG will play a vital role in this energy mix over the next generation. It speaks highly of our region that we have been chosen for a second time to host this summit, which will gather leaders from throughout the LNG industry internationally.”

The Americas Summit is the longest-running LNG and gas event in the Americas region.

“As we move into 2022, the Lake Area is poised to hold an array of conventions, groups and meetings. Hosting an international conference for the second time is a highlight for the team at Visit Lake Charles as we have an opportunity to share Southwest Louisiana’s culture, culinary arts and hospitality with people from around the globe,” added Kyle Edmiston, President/CEO of Visit Lake Charles. “Visit Lake Charles is honored to welcome back the worldwide leaders and decision-makers for the LNG, gas, and energy industry. We are also eager to showcase Southwest Louisiana as a premier corporate meeting destination along with the positive strides that the area has made in development and growth over the past year.”

“Last year’s World LNG & Gas Series showcased Southwest Louisiana as the true LNG hub of the future. We look forward to hosting energy leaders from around the world again in 2022 as we continue to promote our area as an excellent place to do business. The future is bright for Southwest Louisiana,” said Richert Self, executive director for the Port of Lake Charles.

Katie Armentor, Parish Administrator for the Cameron Parish Police Jury said, “The Cameron Parish Police Jury is both honored and appreciative of the opportunity to be included in the summit once again. For nearly two decades now, Cameron Parish has benefited from our partnerships with LNG companies and we look forward to participating in such a remarkable event.”

“The Alliance has worked with the LNG Industry to grow our region’s economy. SWLA continues to be the center of the LNG industry. The LNG Center of Excellence at McNeese State University will further enhance this region and this sector. We are excited about the return of the Summit to Lake Charles,” said George Swift, President/CEO of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance.

Boasting an expansive array of international companies and speakers, the Summit will offer delegates the chance to identify new opportunities in the region from key players in the industry. Various key topics to be discussed at the 2022 Summit include the US LNG impact on the global LNG industry, the evolution of LNG sales, financing LNG development in the United States, and LNG fuel becoming a relevant source of demand in the region.

For more information on the Summit, log on to www.lngamericas.cwclng.com.