Kinder Morgan brings final Elba Island LNG liquefaction unit online

Photo courtesy Kinder Morgan

The Elba Liquefaction Company, L.L.C. announced the commercial in-service of Unit 7, the last of 10 Movable Modular Liquefaction units of the approximately $2 billion Elba Liquefaction Project.

Previously only a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, the Elba Island Liquefaction facility is now also producing LNG for export purposes.

“The development of this facility was a tremendous undertaking, and we are extremely pleased to have this project in service,” said Kinder Morgan Natural Gas East Region President Kimberly Watson. “The team coordinated with our customer and local, state and federal agencies to put in service a new technology for modular liquefaction units. Its functionality as a bi-directional import/export facility makes it ideal for the changing flow patterns that can occur from time to time.”

Now in full commercial operation, the Elba Island Liquefaction facility has a total capacity of approximately 2.5 million tonnes per year of LNG for export, which is equivalent to approximately 350 million cubic feet (MMcf) per day of natural gas.

ELC, a KMI joint venture with EIG as a 49 percent partner, owns the liquefaction units and other ancillary equipment. Certain other facilities associated with the project are 100 percent owned by KMI. The project is supported by a 20-year contract with Shell LNG NA, LLC, who is subscribed to 100 percent of the liquefaction capacity.