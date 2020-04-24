Gas is fed into Cameron LNG's final train

Cameron LNG in Hackberry, La.

Train 3 of the Cameron project, located in Hackberry, Louisiana, has reached the final commissioning stage, including the introduction of feed gas into Train 3 of the liquefaction export facility. This significant project accomplishment brings the project one step closer to full project completion with the startup of Train 3, the final train for the project.

"Congratulations to everyone on the Cameron LNG project team for their continued commitment to project delivery and high-quality standards as we work toward completion of Train 3," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "Their hard work and strong safety performance have propelled us to the final train of the project and we look forward to keeping this momentum through completion."

McDermott and Chiyoda have delivered engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning for the project since it began. The project includes three liquefaction trains with a projected export capacity of more than 12 million tonnes per annum of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment, LLC., a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

Cameron LNG Train 3 is on track to reach initial LNG production in the second quarter of 2020.