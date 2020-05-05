Freeport LNG Train 3 Begins Commercial Operation

McDermott International, Inc. with its partners, Chiyoda International Corporation and Zachry Group, today announced the beginning of commercial operation of Train 3 of the Freeport LNG project, owned by Freeport LNG Development, L.P.

"Congratulations to the entire team for upholding the high safety and quality standards for which we're known," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "We have previously achieved substantial completion of Trains 1 and 2, and Train 3 now brings our joint venture project to full commercial operation."

Zachry Group, as the joint venture lead, partnered with McDermott for the Pre-FEED in 2011, followed by FEED works to support the early development stage of the project as a one-stop shop solution provider for Trains 1 and 2. Later Chiyoda joined the joint venture partnership for work related to Train 3. The project scope includes three pre-treatment trains, a liquefaction facility with three trains, a second loading berth and a 165,000 m3 full containment LNG storage tank.

The Freeport LNG facility incorporates the largest electric motor-driven refrigeration compressors in the world and, now with full commercial operations, will significantly improve North America's energy export capabilities.