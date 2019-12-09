Freeport LNG begins commercial operations for Train 1

Freeport LNG Development LP (FLNG) started commercial operations from Train 1 on Dec. 8. Freeport's Train 1 is part of a multi-train liquefaction facility located on Quintana Island near Freeport, Texas.

Commissioning work for Freeport LNG's Train 2 continues to progress with commercial operations expected to start in January,” said Michael Smith, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer. Construction on Freeport LNG's Train 3 is “nearly complete,” he said, with commercial operations expected in May 2020.

Freeport LNG's three trains are expected to produce over 15 million tonnes/year. A fourth train in development would bring the plant’s total capacity to 20 million tpy. The final investment decision for Train 4 is targeted for the first quarter of 2020.