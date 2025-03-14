In February 2025, Corpus Christi Stage 3, an expansion of the existing Corpus Christi liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, produced its first LNG cargo, according to the developer Cheniere Energy.

Corpus Christi Stage 3 started producing LNG in December 2024. The start of LNG exports from Corpus Christi Stage 3 follows shortly after the start of exports from another U.S. LNG export facility—Plaquemines LNG Phase 1—also in December.

The Corpus Christi Stage 3 expansion facility, located next to the existing Corpus Christi LNG terminal in San Patricio County, Texas, consists of seven midscale trains, with a combined nominal capacity of 1.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) and peak capacity of 1.5 Bcf/d.

× Expand First liquefied natural gas cargo produced at Corpus Christi Stage 3 export facility Data source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Liquefaction Capacity File; trade press Note: Commissioning refers to the stage in LNG export facility development from the start of LNG exports to full production capacity. Bcf/d=billion cubic feet per day; LNG=liquefied natural gas

Project developer Cheniere Energy indicated that the first three midscale trains at Corpus Christi Stage 3 are expected to start up in 2025 and the remaining four trains in 2026. Once all seven trains are operating, the total nominal capacity of Corpus Christi LNG will be 3.1 Bcf/d (3.9 Bcf/d peak), making the facility the second largest in the United States after Sabine Pass LNG, which has a nominal capacity of 3.6 Bcf/d (4.6 Bcf/d peak).