The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has unanimously approved five major natural gas infrastructure projects, including an expansion of the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal in Louisiana and additional pipeline and storage developments across the United States.

The approvals are intended to expand natural gas infrastructure and support energy supplies for U.S. consumers and international markets.

Among the projects approved is the expansion of the existing Sabine Pass LNG Terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. FERC authorized Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC and Sabine Pass Stage V, LLC to construct and operate three additional liquefaction trains at the facility.

FERC also authorized Cheniere Creole Trail Pipeline L.P. to expand the Creole Trail Pipeline Project and Sabine Crossing Pipeline to construct and operate a new interstate natural gas pipeline serving the terminal.

“FERC is delivering results that will shape America’s energy future—approving major projects, building the infrastructure our nation depends on, and bringing critical new energy supplies online,” said FERC Chairman Laura V. Swett. “One year ago, I pledged that the Commission would act decisively to ensure all Americans have affordable and reliable natural gas service. Today, we are again delivering on that commitment.”

Additional approved natural gas projects include: