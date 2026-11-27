The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has unanimously approved five major natural gas infrastructure projects, including an expansion of the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal in Louisiana and additional pipeline and storage developments across the United States.
The approvals are intended to expand natural gas infrastructure and support energy supplies for U.S. consumers and international markets.
Among the projects approved is the expansion of the existing Sabine Pass LNG Terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. FERC authorized Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC and Sabine Pass Stage V, LLC to construct and operate three additional liquefaction trains at the facility.
FERC also authorized Cheniere Creole Trail Pipeline L.P. to expand the Creole Trail Pipeline Project and Sabine Crossing Pipeline to construct and operate a new interstate natural gas pipeline serving the terminal.
“FERC is delivering results that will shape America’s energy future—approving major projects, building the infrastructure our nation depends on, and bringing critical new energy supplies online,” said FERC Chairman Laura V. Swett. “One year ago, I pledged that the Commission would act decisively to ensure all Americans have affordable and reliable natural gas service. Today, we are again delivering on that commitment.”
Additional approved natural gas projects include:
- MVP Boost Project: FERC issued Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC a certificate to construct and operate the project in Montgomery County, Virginia, and Wetzel, Braxton and Fayette counties in West Virginia. The project will add 600,000 dekatherms per day (Dth/day) of firm natural gas transportation capacity.
- Southeast Virginia Energy Storage Project: Columbia Gas Transmission, LLC received approval to construct and operate the project in Sussex County, Virginia. The development includes a new LNG storage plant providing up to 10,000 Dth/day of liquefaction capacity and 1.1 million Dth/day of storage capacity.
- Forza Pipeline: FERC issued Forza Pipeline LLC a certificate to construct approximately 36 miles of new pipeline and related facilities in New Mexico and Texas. The project will provide up to 750,000 Dth/day of firm natural gas transportation service.
- Texas Eastern expansion: FERC authorized Texas Eastern to extend its Line 31 Pipeline, construct a delivery lateral and compressor station and develop related facilities in Madison County, Mississippi. The expansion will provide 125,000 Dth/day of additional firm natural gas transportation service.