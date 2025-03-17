Excelerate Energy and PV Gas announce partnership for U.S. LNG supply

Excelerate Energy, Inc., a provider of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV Gas), a subsidiary of Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on securing a reliable and stable supply of LNG sourced from the United States as early as 2026.

Through this strategic partnership, Excelerate and PV Gas will collaborate on a plan to secure reliable and stable LNG supply sourced from the United States as early as 2026. Under the agreement, the two parties will also evaluate PV Gas’ LNG supply requirements and define a joint strategic framework through which Excelerate and PV Gas can execute LNG sourcing.

“We are pleased to partner with PV Gas on this significant opportunity,” said Oliver Simpson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Excelerate. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to helping Vietnam meet its growing energy needs while also providing a downstream market for U.S. LNG supply. Together, we look forward to contributing to a sustainable and secure energy future for Vietnam.”

The collaboration between Excelerate and PV Gas showcases a mutual dedication to harnessing both companies’ distinct strengths and resources to provide affordable and dependable energy solutions that meet Vietnam’s increasing energy needs.