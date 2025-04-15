Enstor receives FERC certificate to expand its Mississippi hub natural gas storage facility

Emerald Storage Holdings LLC, the parent company of Enstor Gas (Enstor), and its subsidiary Mississippi Hub, LLC, announced that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved its application to construct and operate the Mississippi Hub Expansion Project.

Enstor reached a final investment decision (FID) and has already notified FERC that it has accepted the certificate. The FERC order, issued March 20, 2025, also affirmed Mississippi Hub’s authorization to charge market-based rates for its proposed firm and interruptible storage, hub, and wheeling services. Enstor expects the Mississippi Hub Expansion Project to be in-service by 2028.

Mississippi Hub is a high-deliverability underground natural gas storage facility located on the Bond Salt Dome in Simpson County, Mississippi. It currently serves strategic markets through its interconnects with Southern Natural Gas Company (SNG), Southeast Supply Header (SESH), and Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line (Transco).

The expansion plan includes three additional storage caverns at Mississippi Hub, each with approximately 10 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of working storage capacity as well as incremental expansion of Mississippi Hub’s existing caverns. The project also includes the construction of compression, dehydration, saltwater disposal wells, and related facilities to accommodate the expansion. In total, the Mississippi Hub Expansion Project will add up to 33.5 Bcf of new working gas capacity and up to 0.7 million dekatherms per day (MMDth/day) of new injection capacity. Upon completion of the expansion, Mississippi Hub’s total working gas storage capacity is expected to be 56.3 Bcf, approximately 2.5 times the facility’s present capacity. The injection capacity will increase to a total of 1.90 MMDth/day and the withdrawal capacity will remain at 2.40 MMDth/day, as previously certificated before the expansion.

“We are pleased to have received FERC’s approval for our Mississippi Hub Expansion Project, and look forward to moving ahead with construction,” said Enstor CEO Paul Bieniawski. “This Expansion Project will not only enhance reliability and flexibility for our customers in the Gulf Coast and Southeast markets, but it will also provide significant additional natural gas storage capacity at a time when it’s needed most. With U.S LNG exports rapidly expanding and the demand for gas-fired power generation continuing to grow nationwide, Enstor is excited to be on the forefront of providing the critical infrastructure necessary to ensure reliable energy security for the U.S. and beyond.”

The first of the three new storage caverns is already fully subscribed under a long-term contract with a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan, Inc. for storage services on Southern Natural Gas and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems, as this particular corridor is undergoing tremendous growth due to increasing demand from LNG exports and power generation.

“Expansion projects underway for the Southeast region, including Evangeline Pass, Mississippi Crossing and the South System Expansion 4 projects, are the direct result of significant natural gas demand expectations for the near future. With growing natural gas demand, there is a need for additional storage in this region,” said KMI East Region Chief Commercial Officer Ernesto Ochoa. “During times of volatile natural gas pricing or for operational flexibility, storage provides customers with optionality. Additional storage coupled with our extensive network further enhances the services we can provide our customers.”

Enstor expects the Mississippi Hub Expansion Project to positively impact Mississippi and the region. Expected benefits include: