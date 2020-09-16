Developers seek FERC extension for Magnolia LNG

Magnolia LNG

The Glenfarne Group and Kinder Morgan Louisiana Pipeline LLC are seeking a five-year extension to build the Magnolia LNG export facility and related pipelines in Louisiana, Kallanish Energy reports.

The request to extend completion to April 15, 2026, was filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The FERC deadline to complete the project is April 15, 2021.

More time is needed because unexpected global market conditions kept the developers from securing firm offtake contracts to advance the project, the companies said in a letter to FERC.

Construction has not yet started on the LNG terminal.

A final investment decision is expected in 2021.

The facility at Lake Charles, Louisiana, was initially developed by Australia-based Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, which is undergoing a corporate restructuring.

It sold the LNG project to the Glenfarne Group, a privately held New York energy firm, for $2 billion last June.

The Lake Charles liquefaction/export terminal would process about 8.8 million tons of LNG per year.

The project was approved by FERC in 2016.

The Kinder Morgan subsidiary would build what is called the Lake Charles Extension Project that move 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to the LNG facility.

The Louisiana LNG would be the second developed by the Glenfarne Group.

It is developing the Texas LNG in Brownsville, Texas, through a subsidiary. It would produce 4 million tons of LNG per year.

It is one of three LNG projects planned in Brownsville in South Texas.