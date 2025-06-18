Commonwealth LNG confirms SPA with PETRONAS

Commonwealth LNG identified PETRONAS LNG Ltd., a subsidiary of Malaysia's national oil and gas company, as the major Asian energy company referenced in the company's May 5 announcement of a buyer to purchase 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG for 20 years from Commonwealth's 9.5 MTPA facility under development in Cameron, Louisiana.

Commonwealth LNG currently has 4 MTPA of offtake under long-term agreement, with line of sight toward finalizing its commercial book ahead of a targeted final investment decision in Q3 2025 and anticipated first LNG production in 2029.

"We are excited to collaborate with PETRONAS, a trusted LNG supplier with decades of expertise," said Commonwealth President and CEO Farhad Ahrabi. "We value this partnership and the endorsement of our team by this recognized industry leader."

Meanwhile, Shamsairi M Ibrahim, Vice President of LNG Marketing and Trading at PETRONAS, shared, "This agreement underscores PETRONAS' commitment to fostering global partnerships that ensure reliable, sustainable and long-term LNG supply for our customers. Collaborating with Commonwealth LNG will expand our supply node and strengthen our presence in the global LNG market."

Commonwealth's phase 1 development is expected to bring an investment of more than $11 billion to Louisiana and generate an estimated $3.5 billion in annual export revenue. The project is expected to employ approximately 2,000 workers at the peak of construction and provide approximately 275 high-paying jobs when the facility begins operations in late 2029.

Commonwealth is owned by Kimmeridge SoTex Holdco LLC ("SoTex"), which was founded by Kimmeridge, an asset manager focused on the energy sector. Through SoTex, which also holds an upstream natural gas development company called Kimmeridge Texas Gas, Kimmeridge is building America's first integrated gas independent to deliver low-cost natural gas from wellhead-to-water and meet burgeoning demand for responsibly produced LNG across global markets.

The SPA will become fully effective upon the satisfaction of customary conditions, including an affirmative final investment decision on the Project.