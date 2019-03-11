Cheniere Partners announces Substantial Completion of Train 5 at the Sabine Pass liquefaction project

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. ("Cheniere Partners") (NYSE American: CQP) announced today that Substantial Completion of Train 5 of the Sabine Pass liquefaction project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana (the "SPL Project") was achieved on March 7, 2019. Commissioning has been completed and Cheniere Partners’ EPC partner Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals, Inc. (“Bechtel”) has turned over care, custody, and control of Train 5 to Cheniere Partners.

Under sale and purchase agreements ("SPAs") with Centrica plc and Total Gas & Power North America, Inc., the date of first commercial delivery is expected to occur in August 2019, upon which the term of each of these SPAs commences.

Cheniere Partners and Bechtel have now declared Substantial Completion on five liquefaction trains at the SPL Project ahead of each train’s guaranteed completion date and within project budgets. With the achievement of Substantial Completion, financial results of LNG sales from Train 5 going forward will be reflected in the statement of operations of Cheniere Partners and its applicable affiliates.