Cheniere Partners announces achievement of first LNG at Sabine Pass Train 6

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. announced that liquefied natural gas (LNG) was produced for the first time at Train 6 of the company’s Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility.

Sabine Pass, Cheneire Energy

The commissioning process continues, and Cheniere Partners expects Substantial Completion of Train 6 to be achieved in the first quarter of 2022, approximately 1 year ahead of the guaranteed completion date. Upon Substantial Completion, Bechtel Energy Inc. will transfer the completed train to Cheniere Partners, and Sabine Pass’ total production capacity will be approximately 30 million tonnes per annum of LNG.

“This milestone is yet another impressive achievement by the Bechtel and Cheniere teams who continue to safely commission and bring our LNG trains online ahead of schedule and within project budgets,” said Jack Fusco, Chairman, President and CEO of Cheniere Partners. “With global economic activity increasing and the winter season approaching in key LNG markets around the world, providing additional supplies of reliable LNG can help companies, countries and communities around the world during this high-demand period.”

“These LNG projects are powering the energy transition and enabling access to cleaner energy around the world,” said Brendan Bechtel, chairman and CEO of Bechtel. “Cheniere Partners continues to be at the forefront in the LNG industry and we are honored to play a role in improving access to this energy source for communities that need it.”

Full notice to proceed on Sabine Pass Train 6 was issued to Bechtel by Cheniere Partners in June 2019. Since then, the peak workforce building Train 6 was 1,800 workers who have completed approximately 5,000,000 craft professional hours, installed 12,250 tons of steel, poured 48,500 yards of concrete, and laid 2,500,000 feet of cable.