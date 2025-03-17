Cheniere announces substantial completion of Train 1 at Corpus Christi Stage 3 project

Cheniere Energy, Inc. announced that Substantial Completion of Train 1 at the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project (CCL Stage 3) was achieved on March 16, 2025.

Commissioning is complete and Cheniere’s engineering, procurement and construction partner, Bechtel Energy, Inc. has turned over care, custody and control of Train 1 and associated systems to Cheniere. With the achievement of Substantial Completion, financial results from liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales from Train 1 going forward will be reflected in the statement of operations of Cheniere and its applicable affiliates.

“The substantial completion of the first train of CCL Stage 3 - ahead of schedule and on budget - marks another important milestone for Cheniere and further builds upon the track record of excellence in execution consistently delivered by the Cheniere and Bechtel teams,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on safely and efficiently bringing the remaining CCL Stage 3 trains online ahead of schedule, providing much-needed new LNG supply to the global market, and creating long-term value for our stakeholders by growing the Corpus Christi platform with disciplined, brownfield growth."

Full notice to proceed on CCL Stage 3 was issued to Bechtel by Cheniere in June 2022, with first LNG production from Train 1 achieved in December 2024 and the first cargo loaded in February 2025. CCL Stage 3 consists of seven midscale trains, with an expected total production capacity of over 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG. As of January 31, 2025, overall project completion for CCL Stage 3 was 78.3%, which reflects engineering 97.6% complete, procurement 97.2% complete, subcontract work 88.8% complete and construction 45.5% complete. Upon substantial completion of all seven trains of CCL Stage 3, the expected total production capacity of the Corpus Christi liquefaction facility will be over 25 mtpa of LNG.