Cameron LNG ships first cargo from Train 1 in Louisiana

Cameron LNG in Hackberry, La.

Cameron LNG has shipped the first commissioning cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the first liquefaction train of the export project in Hackberry, La.

"This achievement brings Cameron LNG, one of Sempra's five strategically located LNG infrastructure projects, one step closer to commercial operations," said Carlos Ruiz Sacristán, chairman and CEO of Sempra North American Infrastructure. "Seeing the first tanker depart loaded with U.S. LNG produced at this world-class facility is significant for our company."

Commissioning cargos are a critical step in the start-up process and support stabilizing production and performance testing. Commercial operations from the facility will begin after Cameron LNG receives authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which is expected in mid-2019.

More than 72 million hours were spent safely constructing the Cameron LNG export project to date, with nearly 11,000 workers supporting peak construction.

Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG export project includes the first three liquefaction trains that will enable the export of approximately 12 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Japan LNG Investment, LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK). Sempra Energy indirectly owns 50.2% of Cameron LNG.

Cameron LNG Phase 1 is one of five LNG export projects Sempra Energy is developing in North America: Cameron LNG Phase 2, previously authorized by FERC, encompasses up to two additional liquefaction trains and up to two additional LNG storage tanks; Port Arthur LNG in Texas, which recently was approved by FERC; and Energía Costa Azul LNG Phase 1 and Phase 2 in Mexico.

Development of Sempra Energy's LNG export projects is contingent upon obtaining binding customer commitments, completing the required commercial agreements, securing all necessary permits, obtaining financing, other factors, and reaching final investment decisions. In addition, the ability to successfully complete construction projects, such as the Cameron LNG facility, is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

Sempra LNG develops, builds and invests in natural gas liquefaction facilities and is pursuing the development of five strategically located LNG projects in North America with a goal of delivering 45 Mtpa of clean natural gas to the largest world markets, which would make Sempra Energy one of North America's largest developers of LNG-export facilities.