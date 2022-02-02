AmmPower Corp. announces letter of intent to develop ammonia production facility at the Port of South Louisiana

AmmPower Corp is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to develop a green hydrogen/ammonia facility at the Port of South Louisiana (“POSL”).

Port of South Louisiana is one of the largest tonnage ports in the Western Hemisphere, servicing over $57 Billion in Exports, and $18 Billion in imports every year. Stretching 54 miles along the Mississippi River, POSL is a vital port to the United States, and as of 2019, ranked first in total domestic trade and second in total foreign trade.

AmmPower will build a large green hydrogen and ammonia facility, to produce, store and distribute green ammonia for use as a carbon free fuel and a carrier of hydrogen energy. The facility, based upon future feasibility studies, could produce up to 4,000 tonnes of green ammonia per day, would service the fueling of oceangoing vessels (over 4,500/year) at the POSL, and also provide hydrogen rich, green ammonia for use domestically and for export. Ammonia is not only the ideal fuel for carbon free shipping but is also the best carrier to move green hydrogen short and long distances. At the point of use, hydrogen can be released from the ammonia using a process known as ‘cracking.’ AmmPower possess an expert team, led by Dr. Zhenyu Zhang that are global experts in cracking methodologies.

This project, led by Maarten Mobach, President, AmmPower Maritime and long-time industry veteran, will be one of the first renewable energy project of this scale, at one of the largest working ports in the world. Mr. Mobach, states, “Having been involved in a number of large port construction and infrastructure projects over the past 40 years, I can truly say this is a remarkable moment. The pivotal shift to green energy is an important one, and I am very excited to be working with the Port of South Louisiana. We hope this will be the first of many AmmPower projects in the maritime industry that will help transition towards green energy.”

Gary Benninger, CEO of AmmPower, states, “This is truly an incredible step for AmmPower. We have known since the inception of this company that green ammonia was the future of the shipping industry & green energy movement. Striking such a formative deal with one of the largest ports in the world is validation of that vision. We could not be more fortunate to work with the incredible people at Port of South Louisiana, one of the largest tonnage ports in the western hemisphere. This initiative allows the Port of South Louisiana, being the largest energy transfer port in the United States, to move towards green hydrogen and ammonia in a robust manner. Indeed, POSL is not only one of the largest ports in the world, but will now have the infrastructure to support any oceangoing vessels that require green ammonia for fuel. AmmPower looks forward to working closely with the Port of South Louisiana to help become industry leaders in the transition to green energy within the maritime industry.”