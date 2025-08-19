Woodside seeks partners, plans to sell up to 30% stake in Louisiana LNG project

Woodside Energy could retain as much as 80% of the holding company for its $17.5 billion Louisiana LNG project in the U.S. as it progresses talks with potential partners that include Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Aramco.

In an interview, Chief Executive Meg O’Neill said Woodside wants to sell 20%-30% of Louisiana LNG, which it acquired through the $900 million takeover of Tellurian last year. Negotiations have been ongoing for months, and Woodside decided in April to approve construction of the project before a sell-down of the holding company was agreed.

