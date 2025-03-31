WhiteHawk Energy secures mineral and royalty rights across a massive 475,000-acre footprint in the Marcellus Shale's prime region

WhiteHawk Energy, LLC announced an acquisition that increased its interest in its existing Marcellus Shale minerals and royalties position.

This $118 million transaction doubles the company’s present ownership interest in a portion of its Marcellus Shale royalties position (across 475,000 gross unit acres), primarily focused in Washington and Greene counties, Pennsylvania. The transaction has an effective date of January 1, 2025. The assets are 95% operated by best-in-class natural gas operators EQT, Range Resources, and CNX Resources and have continued to perform above expectations since WhiteHawk’s initial acquisition of this position in March 2022.

“The 2025 Marcellus Acquisition provides WhiteHawk additional production, line-of-site development, undeveloped inventory and cash flow from our core Appalachia position. Today’s transaction marks our sixth acquisition over the last three years and the third acquisition of royalty interests on these assets, which have continuously outperformed our expectations and fully consolidates these positions into WhiteHawk,” stated Daniel C. Herz, CEO of WhiteHawk. “This Marcellus Shale acquisition is the ideal natural gas minerals position, combining best-in-class natural gas operators, proven and predictable production, and the lowest break-even drilling costs in the U.S.”

WhiteHawk’s consolidated Marcellus Shale assets cover approximately 675,000 gross unit acres, with production from approximately 2,068 horizontal shale wells. Additionally, WhiteHawk owns mineral and royalty interests in 141 wells-in-progress, 66 permitted wells, and 1,713 undeveloped Marcellus locations, with additional potential from the underlying Utica Shale. Approximately 95% of the production, cash flow and present value associated with the Marcellus assets are operated by EQT, Range Resources, CNX Resources, and Antero Resources.

WhiteHawk also owns natural gas mineral and royalty assets in the Haynesville Shale, covering approximately 375,000 gross unit acres and approximately 1,371 producing horizontal shale wells. Additionally, WhiteHawk owns mineral and royalty interests in 127 wells-in-progress, 189 permitted wells, and 966 undeveloped Haynesville locations. The company’s Haynesville Shale assets are actively being developed by Expand Energy, Aethon Energy Management and Comstock Resources.