Westlake announces acquisition of ACI compounding solutions business

Westlake Corporation announced that it has agreed to acquire the global compounding solutions businesses of the ACI/Perplastic Group.

ACI is a Portugal-based global manufacturer of specialty materials serving the wire and cable sectors, which helps expand Westlake’s offerings.

“The combination of ACI with Westlake’s existing compounding business will present an excellent strategic fit and opportunity to integrate with our Housing & Infrastructure Products (HIP) business. It will allow us to further expand Westlake Global Compounds and add new specialty products and technology to our existing portfolio,” said Jean-Marc Gilson, Westlake’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “ACI is an impressive business with an outstanding reputation for its innovative, high-value products. We look forward to working with their talented team once they join Westlake.”

Headquartered in Guarda, Portugal, ACI has four production facilities, located in Mexico, Portugal, Romania and Tunisia, which manufacture polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyolefin, silicone, and thermoplastic rubber compounds. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, ACI had net sales of approximately EUR 210 million.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals.