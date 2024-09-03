Voyager Midstream acquires East Texas natural gas gathering and processing assets from Phillips 66

Voyager Midstream Holdings, a portfolio company of Pearl Energy Investments, announced today that it has acquired natural gas gathering and processing assets from Phillips 66. Located in Panola, Rusk and Harrison counties in Texas and Caddo parish in Louisiana, this acquisition positions Voyager in the core of the prolific Haynesville Shale.

The acquisition includes approximately 550 miles of natural gas pipelines and associated compression, 400 million cubic feet per day of active cryogenic gas processing capacity, and 12,000 barrels per day of liquids fractionation capacity. Importantly, the acquisition also includes the Carthage Hub, an integrated natural gas trading and delivery hub capable of handling over one billion cubic feet per day. The Carthage Hub provides interconnectivity to multiple markets across the United States, including access to premium LNG markets in Texas and Louisiana.

“This transaction with Phillips 66 represents an important milestone for Voyager, as it positions us for significant growth in the core of the Haynesville Shale,” said Will Harvey, Voyager’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to growing our infrastructure footprint in East Texas and North Louisiana and improving producer connectivity and netbacks.”

“As a company, Voyager is committed to safety, environmental stewardship, and giving back to the communities where we work and live. We are honored to welcome Phillips 66’s East Texas employees into the Voyager family as part of this acquisition,” said Martin McHale, Voyager’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Voyager’s acquisition of these high-quality assets positions the company for growth and success within the Haynesville, one of the preeminent shale plays with strategic connectivity to the U.S. Gulf Coast,” said Stewart Coleman, Partner at Pearl Energy Investments. “We look forward to supporting the Voyager team as they continue to safely operate, develop and further commercialize this critical infrastructure.”