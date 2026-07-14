VLS Environmental Solutions continues West Coast expansion with the acquisition of Environmental & Chemical Consulting

VLS Environmental Solutions, a leading provider of sustainable waste management and environmental solutions, announced the acquisition of Environmental & Chemical Consulting, a trusted Los Angeles, California-based provider of hazardous and non-hazardous waste solutions.

The acquisition further strengthens VLS' position as a premier provider of sustainable solutions.

ECC is strategically located with 10-day hazardous waste transfer facilities in Mentone, CA (Los Angeles) and Stockton, CA (San Francisco) with expertise in hazardous and non-hazardous waste management for a comprehensive list of industries, including manufacturing, retail, government, and telecommunications.

Expanding the West Coast footprint

ECC complements VLS Environmental Solutions' existing 10-day logistics network across Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, and Tijuana, while enhancing the company's hazardous and non-hazardous waste processing and logistics capabilities in Quartzsite, Phoenix, Tijuana, Deer Park, and Corpus Christi, Texas. The addition of the Stockton, California facility significantly expands VLS' footprint into Northern California, providing broader geographic coverage and improved service capabilities throughout the region.

Together, these strategically located operations create a comprehensive West Coast platform that enables VLS to deliver integrated transportation, processing, recycling, and disposal solutions. The expanded network enhances operational efficiency, increases responsiveness, and strengthens VLS' ability to provide innovative, compliant, and cost-effective environmental solutions to customers across the western United States.

Leadership reflects on the combined organization's potential

"This acquisition expands our capabilities and strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive environmental solutions across the West Coast," said John Magee, CEO of VLS Environmental Solutions. "ECC has earned a strong reputation for operational excellence and exceptional customer service. By bringing our organizations together, we will accelerate growth, expand our capabilities, and create greater value for our employees, partners, and clients. I'm proud of what both teams have accomplished and even more excited about what we will achieve together. We are delighted to welcome the ECC team to the VLS family."