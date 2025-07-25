Veolia acquires Chameleon Industries, expands its circular economy solutions

Veolia announced that it has completed the acquisition of Chameleon Industries, a Texas-based producer of specialty chemicals.

The company’s circular economy technology uses byproducts from the semiconductor manufacturing process in its proprietary applications, reduces waste and creates beneficial products for industry. The acquisition will expand Veolia’s leadership in providing innovative environmental solutions to advanced manufacturing and technology companies across North America.

Chameleon operates four production facilities in Texas, Oregon and Arizona that recover byproducts of semiconductor manufacturing for beneficial reuse. This circular economic solution helps manufacturers reduce their environmental impact and improve efficiency. This focus aligns with Veolia’s Green Up strategic plan. The company is dedicated to safety, product quality, environmental compliance and product stewardship throughout its supply chain.

Bob Cappadona, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veolia North America’s Environmental Solutions and Services business said, “We are thrilled for Chameleon to join Veolia through this acquisition. As part of our Green Up strategy, adding this critical circular economy technology to our wide portfolio of environmental and infrastructure solutions helps expand our capabilities for customers and play an important role in the growth of America’s technology sector. The team at Chameleon is a great strategic and cultural fit for our growing business in North America.”

Jared Garza, Chief Executive Officer of Chameleon said, “By joining Veolia’s global network of chemical recovery and environmental service operations, Chameleon will be able to better serve our customers, grow our business for the long term and provide opportunities for our people. Veolia is already an established environmental leader in the microelectronics industry, and will allow us to bring our technology to a broader segment of the industry.”

In the United States, Veolia provides a full range of waste management services, from collection to transportation to recycling and disposal. With this acquisition, the group will now employ more than 2,300 people at over 200 locations across the country, providing safe, customized services for large manufacturers in fields such as technology, healthcare and pharmaceutical and petro and agriculture chemicals. The business is also a hub of innovation to support environmental sustainability, developing pioneering solutions for the recycling and repurposing of a wide range of materials including wind energy blades and industrial solvents.