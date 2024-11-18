USDA adds additional clean energy investments in South Dakota

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Nikki Gronli announced that USDA is expanding access to clean energy and lower energy bills through Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) investments.

USDA is investing more than $1.4 million in grants that will support 5 clean energy projects in South Dakota. Since 2021, USDA has invested nearly $26.4 million through 106 projects 42 in rural South Dakota.

"USDA’s commitment to rural South Dakota is clear: by investing in clean energy projects through the Rural Energy for America Program, we're not just creating jobs, we're empowering farmers and small businesses to drive economic prosperity and ensure a brighter, sustainable future for their communities," said Gronli.

Investments in South Dakota:

Michael Herr will receive $380,446 to install an energy efficient grain dryer at his farm near Bristol. This project is expected to save $9,131 and replace 114,507 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, which is enough energy to power 10 homes.

John Kittelson Farms Inc. will receive $428,142 to install an energy efficient grain dryer at a farm near Henry. This project is expected to save $8,592 and replace 115,918 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, which is enough energy to power 10 homes.

Eagle View Farms LLC will receive $93,900 to install two 49.-kilowatt (kw) ground mount solar arrays at two hog farms located near Beresford. This project is expected to save $12,532 in energy costs and replace 98,200 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year, which is enough energy to power nine homes.

Hillestad Farms Inc. will receive $37,500 to install a 31.68-kilowatt (kw) roof-mounted solar array at a hog farm near Volga. This project is expected to save $4,947 in energy costs and replace 44,285 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year, which is enough energy to power four homes.

Aberdeen Energy LLC will receive $500,000 to install an exhaust system upgrade at an ethanol plant near Mina. This project is expected to save $3,382,130 and replace 17,031,712 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year, which is enough electricity to power 1,571 homes.

REAP enables agricultural producers and rural small business owners to expand their use of wind, solar, geothermal and small hydropower energy and make energy efficiency improvements. These innovations help them increase their income, grow their businesses and address climate change while lowering energy costs for American families.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America.