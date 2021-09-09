USA DeBusk acquires Farr Front Chemical Services

USA DeBusk LLC, a nationally recognized environmental services provider specializing in serving the infrastructure sector, today announced that it has acquired Farr Front Chemical Services ("Farr Front" or "FFCS"), a leading chemical cleaning, pipeline pigging and emissions control business.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

USA DeBusk is focused on providing mission critical specialty and traditional industrial cleaning services to a diverse base of blue-chip customers. Through its differentiated offering, USAD is focused on serving refineries, chemical and petrochemical plants, midstream processing plants, terminals, LNG facilities, pulp and paper, power generation, and other large industrial infrastructure facilities which operate throughout North America.

USA DeBusk has provided its customers with a comprehensive and growing suite of maintenance and turnaround industrial services centered around enhancing its customers' safety, reliability, sustainability, and environmental needs. The Company is headquartered in Deer Park, Texas and partnered with First Reserve, a leading global energy private equity firm.

Farr Front was founded in 2015 by long-time industry veteran, Blake Farr, with the purpose of providing the industry with an innovative set of effluent management equipment to help solve environmental concerns during the refinery unit shutdown and unit decontamination process. Since inception, FFCS has also built elite pipeline pigging and emissions control service lines. Farr Front continues to distinguish itself as a best-in-class service provider by its ability to deliver premier safety and service quality along with its uniquely defined suite of specialty service offerings. FFCS was partnered with 4-Horn Investments, an Austin-based investment firm.

Together, with the acquisition of Farr Front, USA DeBusk will leverage its existing platform to provide its customers with an unmatched service solution, as follows:

Deep bench of industry experts with thousands of years of experience prepared to make critical path decisions during projects.

Unparalleled combination of cleaning services to efficiently and effectively turnover all types of process units in a turnkey manner.

Leading platform with patented chemistry, technology, and process.

Best-in-class equipment fleet across its unit decontamination and chemical cleaning, pigging and emission control services.

The only company with the ability to clean high pressure reactor loops with its patented chemical cleaning technology, while also performing the catalyst handling.

"We are pleased to partner with Blake Farr and all of the employees of Farr Front. Mr. Farr and the management team of Farr Front have built an exceptional company," said Andrew DeBusk, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of USA DeBusk.

"Farr Front is excited to partner with USA Debusk and continue to provide quality services to the market. Our shared vision and values will bring a unique solution to the industry and we will continue to build our experienced team to provide the service quality and performance our clients expect," said Blake Farr, Founder and Senior Vice President of Farr Front.