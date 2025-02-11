USA DeBusk acquires CIMA Inspection

USA DeBusk (USAD), a provider of high-value industrial services to energy and infrastructure sectors, has acquired CIMA Inspection, a well-established nondestructive testing (NDT) services specialist serving customers nationwide.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition strategically enhances NDT inspection capabilities and multi-service synergies for USA DeBusk while expanding geographic reach, business growth, and collaboration opportunities for CIMA Inspection services.

CIMA Inspection offers non-destructive testing services, providing a full suite of advanced and conventional inspection methodologies for critical equipment used in energy, chemical processing, manufacturing, and other industrial sectors. NDT techniques are non-invasive, allowing inspectors to collect data and evaluate materials, components, or systems without damaging or permanently altering them. These inspections help Improve safety, prevent accidents, reduce downtime, enhance quality control, and mitigate environmental and compliance risks.

“We’re excited to add CIMA’s NDT knowledge, expertise, and resources to our service portfolio,” said USAD CEO Andrew DeBusk. “Combined with our existing NDT tube inspection capabilities and expansive line of complementary industrial services, we are able to offer customers unparallelled proficiency, efficiency, and value. In CIMA, we found an organization that fits our customer-first approach and we are eager to bring this new level of synergy and service to the market.”

Founded in 2006, CIMA Inspection is a respected brand in the industry with a team of highly skilled, long-tenured inspection professionals.

'We are excited to join forces with USA DeBusk and unite two workforces that are aligned in both their core values and their commitment to safety, integrity, and customer satisfaction," said CIMA Inspection LLC’s CEO William J. (Bill) Campbell. "Like USA DeBusk, CIMA is culture-driven, growth-oriented, and committed to continual improvement. Both organizations have long histories of service to the same core markets, giving us a combined knowledge base that will benefit customers and expand opportunities for NDT industry leadership.”

Moving forward, the company’s NDT inspection services will be branded as CIMA Inspection, A USA DeBusk Company. These services are available immediately throughout the United States and Canada from representatives and service centers located throughout the United States and Canada.