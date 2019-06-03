Total Safety announces the purchase of Airgas On-Site Safety Services

Total Safety and Airgas On-Site Safety Services (AOSS) have reached an agreement by which Total Safety will purchase the AOSS organization. Total Safety and AOSS leadership believe that the combination of these two organizations allows us to provide a wide range of safety services, technologies and highly experienced safety professionals to address our customers’ needs.
As a valued client we are committed to listening and working with you to ensure that the integration process is managed in a manner that is simple and seamless. Communication is the key to this objective. With that in mind, the following are the near term expectations:
- Contracts will remain “as is” until contract review is compete.
- Certificates of Insurance (COI) will be provided no later than June 6. The COI may also become available through ISNetworld.
- The remit-to address will remain unchanged until contract review is complete and the Total Safety and AOSS organizations have migrated to a common accounting system. A new remit-to address will be provided at that time.
- Your point of contact for services remains unchanged during this process
- The new organizations “client account management team” will be reaching out to answer any questions.