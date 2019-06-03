Total Safety announces the purchase of Airgas On-Site Safety Services

Total Safety and Airgas On-Site Safety Services (AOSS) have reached an agreement by which Total Safety will purchase the AOSS organization. Total Safety and AOSS leadership believe that the combination of these two organizations allows us to provide a wide range of safety services, technologies and highly experienced safety professionals to address our customers’ needs.

As a valued client we are committed to listening and working with you to ensure that the integration process is managed in a manner that is simple and seamless. Communication is the key to this objective. With that in mind, the following are the near term expectations: