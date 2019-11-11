Total Safety acquires S&S Supplies and Solutions

Merger

Total Safety acquired S&S Supplies and Solutions to expand its distribution offerings, providing customers with safe, reliable industrial products and safety supplies through best-in-class distribution solutions.

S&S has a network of distribution centers strategically located throughout the U.S. and is a leading supplier of safety products, industrial supplies and related compliance services to the power utility, automotive, airline and energy end markets. Total Safety will organize around two separate business units, Industrial Safety Services and Specialty Distribution, which will operate S&S independently under the S&S brand.

For more information, visit www.totalsafety.com or call (888) 32-TOTAL [86825].