Tingley joins the MCR Safety Group family of brands

Tingley announced its integration into the MCR Safety Group, a newly unified organization bringing together six leading personal protective equipment (PPE) brands: Tingley, MCR Safety, Cordova Safety, Shelby, ALTA, and GISA.

Together, these brands form a comprehensive portfolio dedicated to providing trusted, head-to-toe worker protection across industries, including the oil & gas and energy sectors.

Tingley will continue to operate under its own name, maintaining the quality and reliability that have defined its products for generations. The brand’s renowned boots, protective apparel, and industry standards remain unchanged—now supported by MCR Safety Group’s expanded capabilities, expertise, and innovation across all PPE categories, including footwear, clothing, gloves, and respiratory protection. Since its founding in 1896, Tingley has stood for durability, performance, and commitment to workers facing the toughest environments. What began as a bicycle tire plug manufacturer evolved into a trusted source for liquid-proof boots, garments, and safety gear built to endure challenges such as chemicals, mud, fire, and rain. That legacy of resilience continues within the MCR Safety Group portfolio.

MCR Safety Group unites more than 50 years of combined heritage in industrial safety through its flagship brand, MCR Safety—originating from the merger of Memphis Glove, Crews Glasses, and River City Garments. As one of the industry’s foremost providers of eye, hand, and arm protection, MCR Safety now leads this collective of specialized brands dedicated to protecting the workforce of today and tomorrow.

Together, Tingley and MCR Safety Group reaffirm their shared mission: to deliver comprehensive, innovative, and reliable protection for the workers who keep the world moving.

For more information, visit tingleyrubber.com and mcrsafety.com.