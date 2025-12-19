Texas Instruments unveils new semiconductor manufacturing facility

Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks and participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Texas Instruments' new 300 mm semiconductor wafer fabrication facility in Sherman.

TI’s new semiconductor facility will be home to cutting edge technology, employing thousands of Texans with an expected capital investment of $40 billion over the coming decades.

"Semiconductors are essential to building the space and artificial intelligence infrastructure that will define our future," said Governor Abbott. "Today's announcement by Texas Instruments helps Texas to expand our No. 1 ranking and helps lead the semiconductor manufacturing boom we have here in Texas. With help from Texas Instruments, Texas will remain the home for cutting edge semiconductor manufacturing and the home of more job opportunities than any other state in the United States of America."

The Governor was joined by TI president and CEO Haviv Ilan, Senator Brent Hagenbuch, Representative Shelley Luther, Sherman Mayor Shawn Teamann, and other state and local officials.

Texas Instruments, headquartered in Dallas, is the birthplace of the world’s first commercial silicon transistor in 1954, followed by Jack Kilby’s invention of the integrated circuit in 1958. Together, TI and Texas have formed the foundation of modern technology.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Governor Abbott thanked TI for selecting Texas as the location for this advanced 300mm fab, highlighting the fact that Texas is leading the nation in semiconductor manufacturing capacity and is the No. 1 state for semiconductors. The Governor noted that the future is forged by microchips and Texas will lead the way in bringing the world into the next century. The new semiconductor wafer fabrication plant will fuel the Texas economy and advance the state’s semiconductor leadership.

Headquartered in Dallas, TI is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, enterprise systems, and communications equipment. A Fortune 500 company and one of the top 10 semiconductor companies worldwide, at its core, TI has a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors.

