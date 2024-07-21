Tellurian to be acquired by Woodside

Tellurian Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with subsidiaries of Woodside Energy Group Ltd under which Woodside will acquire all the outstanding shares of Tellurian for $1.00 per share in an all-cash transaction.

“This transaction provides substantial and certain value for our shareholders. Following our strategic repositioning in December, our new leadership has strengthened Tellurian’s position and advanced Driftwood LNG. Woodside’s offer reflects this progress, providing a significant premium to our share price,” said Martin Houston, Executive Chairman, Tellurian Board of Directors. “After careful consideration of Tellurian’s opportunities and challenges, the Board and senior management weighed an immediate and significant cash return against the risks and costs associated with the timeline to FID and determined that this offer is in our shareholders’ best interest. Woodside is a highly credible operator, with better access to financial resources and a greater ability to manage offtake risk, and I am confident it is the right developer to take Driftwood forward.”

The acquisition price represents a 75% premium to Tellurian’s closing price on July 19, 2024, and a 48% premium to Tellurian’s 30-day volume weighted average price, which reflect Driftwood LNG’s premier site, fully permitted status, advanced stage of pre-FID development and strong relationships with Bechtel, Baker Hughes, and Chart.

The implied total enterprise value of the transaction, including net debt, is approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction, which was unanimously approved by both boards of directors, is expected to close in Q4 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from Tellurian shareholders and the receipt of regulatory approvals.