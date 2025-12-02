Targa Resources increases Permian presence with $1.25 billion acquisition of Stakeholder Midstream

Targa Resources Corp. announced a definitive agreement under which a wholly-owned subsidiary of Targa will acquire Stakeholder Midstream, LLC for $1.25 billion in cash.

Stakeholder provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services and crude gathering and storage services in the Permian Basin, including approximately 480 miles of natural gas pipelines, approximately 180 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of cryogenic natural gas processing and sour treating capacity, carbon capture (CCUS) activities generating 45Q tax credits, and a small crude oil gathering system. Stakeholder’s assets are anchored by long-term, fee-based contracts across approximately 170,000 dedicated acres underpinned by attractive acreage with activity that has exhibited very low decline rates, supporting a durable volume profile. Additionally, Stakeholder’s sour gas treating and CCUS activities complement Targa’s best-in-class treating and CCUS footprint in the Permian.

Targa expects Stakeholder to generate unlevered adjusted free cash flow of approximately $200 million annually with minimal capital needs, very low integration costs and attractive acreage with a stable volume profile.

“This acquisition is a nice bolt-on asset that has meaningful free cash flow supported by a stable to modestly growing volume profile with minimal capital needs and executed at an attractive valuation. We believe this transaction is a continuation of our strategy of identifying opportunities to create shareholder value with balance sheet strength,” said Matt Meloy, Chief Executive Officer of Targa.

“We are very familiar with the acquired assets and have strong relationships with some of the largest producers on the system. Targa’s organic growth opportunity set coupled with this accretive bolt-on transaction positions us well to enhance our already strong growth profile,” added Meloy.

“From our formation, Stakeholder set out to create midstream infrastructure to service one of the nation’s leading energy-producing regions. It has been a pleasure and an honor to partner with first-class team members, customers, the community and vendors who contributed their expertise, dedication and creativity to the overall success of the Stakeholder platform and the broader San Andres play,” said Gaylon Gray, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Stakeholder.

“We would like to recognize our financial sponsor, EnCap Flatrock Midstream, and our board of directors for their partnership and ongoing support since we started this journey. The Stakeholder team is excited to