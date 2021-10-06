Takkion expands renewable energy solutions with acquisition

Takkion, a Dallas-based multimodal logistics operations and management services provider for the renewable energy industry, announced that it has acquired San Angelo, Texas-based Airway Services.

For the last 12 years, Airway has provided on-demand technical staffing, project management, and maintenance and operations solutions (O&M) to the renewable energy industry, Takkion said in a news release.

The company said the acquisition of Airway represents a significant expansion of Takkion's capabilities in long-term O&M solutions for both wind energy and battery storage markets.

"Airway has grown rapidly by maintaining its focus on integrity, safety, quality, and customer service," Takkion officials said. "Now part of Takkion, Airway Services' brand will remain intact, and its management team, led by Chase Hord, will continue to deliver best-in-class performance to its customers. Airway will benefit from the strength of Takkion's platform to accelerate growth and expand service offerings for customers."

Airway Services will complement Takkion's leading multimodal logistics and O&M services companies which include Transportation Partners and Logistics, Global Specialized Services and Renew Energy, officials said. The addition of Airway will meaningfully grow Takkion's O&M presence in North America, significantly enhancing Takkion's ability to provide comprehensive solutions for the evolving needs of the renewable energy supply chain, they added.

"Airway joining Takkion strengthens our position as the 'Premier Full-Service Solution' for all of our customers," said Justin Orr and Travis Harkins, who are Takkion's co-CEOs for TP&L / GSS and RENEW, respectively. "As an organization, we are excited that the Airway team brings their expertise and leadership, which will allow our combined teams to provide our customers with greater bandwidth and a larger set of solutions." Chase Hord will join Takkion as a third co-CEO of the company, responsible for Airway's operations.

"We are ecstatic to join forces with the Takkion team," said Hord. "The foundation of our success continues to be from the results of having and developing a strong team with best-in-class technicians. We continue to take an 'old school' approach to the service business by exemplifying high integrity, accountability, and transparency with our customers and stakeholders. The combination of our organizations will bring a history of strong customer relationships, unique service offerings, and the ability to leverage strategic solutions to the growing renewable services market. We look forward to working with the TP&L, GSS, and RENEW teams, leveraging Takkion's collective scale to better serve our customers and invest in growth."