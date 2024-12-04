Summit Midstream completes acquisition of Tall Oak Midstream III

Summit Midstream announced that it and its wholly owned subsidiary, Summit Midstream Partners, LP, received shareholder approval and has completed the previously announced acquisition of Tall Oak Midstream and its subsidiaries from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital for $155 million of cash, 7.5 million common units of the partnership and associated 7.5 million shares of SMC Class B Common Stock, and up to $25 million contingent consideration in cash over certain measurement periods through March 31, 2026.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Summit's growth strategy, rebalancing its portfolio to approximately 50% natural gas-oriented drilling activities and increasing scale in a credit and value accretive manner. Pro forma for the transaction, SMC's total leverage ratio, as of September 30, 2024, is approximately 3.8x.

On November 29, 2024, SMC held a virtual special meeting of its stockholders via live audio webcast to vote on the proposed equity to be issued for the acquisition. Approximately 76.7% of the shares of common stock entitled to vote as of the record date for the special meeting were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, and approximately 99.8% of the total votes cast were in favor of the proposal.