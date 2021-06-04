Stabilis acquires LNG production facility in Port Allen, Louisiana

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and hydrogen fueling solutions, announced the acquisition of an LNG production facility in Port Allen, Louisiana from HR Nu Blu Energy, LLC.

The Port Allen facility is strategically located in the eastern Gulf Coast region and will support some of Stabilis’ largest customers.

Built in 2018, the facility has nameplate production capacity of 30,000 LNG gallons per day which increases Stabilis’ total nameplate production capacity by approximately 30%. Stabilis believes that it will be able to sell all of the facility’s capacity immediately with contracts from existing customers.

“We are excited with the opportunities presented by the Port Allen acquisition,” commented Jim Reddinger, president and CEO of Stabilis. "The facility’s location is ideal to meet the growing clean energy needs of our customers in the Gulf Coast region."

The facility currently supports North America’s largest LNG-powered offshore service vessel fleet located in Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

"We are witnessing rapid expansion in LNG marine bunkering activity across North America, and this acquisition allows us to expand our LNG marine bunkering services to customers throughout the Gulf Coast, including the ports of Baton Rouge, New Orleans and beyond,” Reddinger added.

Stabilis projects that the acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings. Incremental annual EBITDA is projected to be $2.5 - $3.0 million.