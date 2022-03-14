SPX FLOW to be acquired by Lone Star Funds

SPX FLOW Inc. has entered into an agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.8 billion, including the assumption of debt.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Lone Star, which is the result of a comprehensive review of alternatives, including a robust sale process, conducted by our board in consultation with independent advisors," said Robert F. Hull Jr., chairman of SPX FLOW's board of directors. "As part of the process, SPX FLOW held discussions with multiple strategic and financial parties and evaluated the transaction against the company's standalone prospects, performance and outlook. We believe this transaction is the right path forward and achieves our goal of maximizing value for SPX FLOW shareholders."

For more information, visit www.spxflow.com or call (704) 390-6918.