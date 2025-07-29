Spire to acquire Tennessee Piedmont Natural Gas from Duke Energy for $2.48B

Spire Inc. announced it has entered into an agreement with Piedmont Natural Gas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Duke Energy, to acquire its Tennessee local distribution company business that serves more than 200,000 customers in the Nashville area.

Spire is acquiring the business for total consideration of $2.48 billion on a cash-free, debt-free basis, representing a purchase price multiple of 1.5x estimated rate base in 2026. The purchase will be accretive to adjusted earnings per share and supportive of long-term 5-7% adjusted earnings per share growth. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar 2026, pending Tennessee Public Utility Commission approval, Hart-Scott-Rodino review and other customary closing conditions.

After closing, Nashville area Piedmont Natural Gas customers will be served by a new Spire business unit, Spire Tennessee.

The acquisition significantly increases Spire's scale of its regulated business. With nearly 3,800 miles of distribution and transmission pipelines, Piedmont Natural Gas serves as the largest investor-owned natural gas utility in Tennessee and operates in the Nashville metro area, one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S. The integration of the Piedmont Natural Gas business in Tennessee expands Spire's utility footprint, adding to existing operations in Missouri, Alabama and Mississippi.

"This acquisition is a natural fit for Spire, allowing us to expand our core utility business and increase our utility customer base to nearly two million homes and businesses," said Scott Doyle, president and chief executive officer of Spire. "We look forward to serving customers in the Nashville area and safely delivering the energy they need."

Doyle said Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas share Spire's core value of safety and a commitment to serving and supporting the community.

"We're eager to build on the foundation of exceptional customer service and community engagement that Piedmont Natural Gas customers in Tennessee have enjoyed for years," said Doyle. "We look forward to welcoming their employees and customers, and becoming an active participant in the growing Nashville business community."

"The transaction allows us to efficiently fund accelerating investment opportunities driven by record customer growth and a deepening economic development pipeline," said Harry Sideris, Duke Energy president and chief executive officer. "We're confident Spire will support the continued growth and success of the Tennessee natural gas business and serve as an incredible operator for the benefit of employees, customers and communities."

Sideris added, "I want to thank our customers and the Nashville community for allowing us to serve as their trusted energy partner, regional supporter and neighbor for more than 40 years. I also want to recognize the entire Piedmont Natural Gas team who support the Tennessee business for their unwavering commitment to our customers, operational excellence and industry-leading service. They have set the bar for what it means to be a best-in-class natural gas business and will continue to do so for many years to come."