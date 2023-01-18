Sol Systems acquires 190 MW Texas solar project from ABEI Energy

Washington, D.C.-based Sol Systems, LLC announced the acquisition of a 190-megawatt (MW) solar development project in Uvalde County, TX from Madrid-based ABEI Energy.

Sol Systems acquired the project as part of its expanding Infrastructure + Impact business. ABEI Energy will continue to support Sol Systems during pre-construction development.

“This acquisition builds on Sol Systems’ growing footprint in Texas and is part of a strategic effort to grow our national infrastructure platform,” said Mak Nagle, Chief Development Officer at Sol Systems. “We are excited to expand access to clean energy and to create new opportunities through the lifetime of the project.”

Sol Systems will construct, own, and operate the project, which will generate enough clean electricity to power over 100,000 homes annually. The project will bring millions of dollars in clean energy investment to the local community, create job opportunities, and drive economic growth in the county and the surrounding area.

“This is an important accomplishment towards ABEI’s long-term corporate strategy, enabling us to consolidate our position in the US market,” Elvira Gutiérrez-Marcet, ABEI’s Head of M&A. “Having worked closely with the county on this project since 2019, it is a great pleasure to see the project is close to starting construction and we are excited for the positive impact it will bring to the local community. Moving forward, ABEI remains committed to developing renewable energy projects in North America and Europe.”