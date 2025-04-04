Shell to sell interest in Colonial Enterprises

Shell Midstream Operating LLC, a subsidiary of Shell plc, has agreed to sell its 16.125% interest in Colonial Enterprises, Inc. (Colonial) to Colossus AcquireCo LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and its institutional partners (collectively, Brookfield), for $1.45 billion.

"This divestment reflects our focus on performance, discipline and simplification," said Andrew Smith, President of Shell Trading & Supply. "It will allow us to concentrate on areas where we have scale and competitive advantage."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2025.