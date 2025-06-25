Shell denies acquisition talks with bp amid market speculation

Following a report from The Wall Street Journal that Shell was in early-stage discussions to acquire bp, Shell issued a firm denial, stating that “no talks are taking place.”

The article, citing unnamed sources, suggested that Shell was exploring a potential takeover of its British rival, fueling investor speculation and sending bp shares higher.

In response, a Shell spokesperson reaffirmed the company’s current strategic focus: “As we have said many times before, we are sharply focused on capturing the value in Shell through continuing to focus on performance, discipline and simplification.”

Bp, for its part, has declined to comment on the matter.

The idea of a Shell-bp merger has circulated in industry circles in recent years, especially as bp’s valuation has lagged behind competitors. However, Shell’s public response indicates no formal engagement is underway.

While market interest in energy sector consolidation remains high, Shell’s statement appears intended to tamp down rumors and reemphasize its standalone strategy for growth and shareholder returns.