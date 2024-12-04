Shell completes sale of Sinco pipeline system and Colex terminal to Edgewater Midstream

Shell Pipeline Company LP and Triton West LLC, subsidiaries of Shell USA, Inc., have completed the previously announced 100% sale of the Sinco pipeline system and Colex terminal to a subsidiary of Edgewater Midstream LLC.

This sale simplifies Shell's portfolio, enabling redeployment of capital with the strategic aim of delivering more value, with less emissions. Following the sale of Shell's equity share in the Deer Park Refinery in 2022, these assets were non-integrated and no longer fit within Shell's Powering Progress strategy.

The Sinco pipeline system and the Colex terminal are located in the Houston Ship Channel area and have historically been operated as integrated assets with the Deer Park Refinery.

In 2022, Shell completed the sale of its equity share in the Deer Park Refinery to Pemex, rendering the Sinco pipeline and the Colex terminal non-strategic and non-integrated.

Both Shell Pipeline Company LP and Triton West LLC are subsidiaries of Shell and own 100% of Sinco pipeline system and Colex terminal, respectively.

Edgewater focuses on the acquisition, development and operation of pipelines and terminals in proximity to major North American petroleum trading hubs and demand centers, primarily in coastal markets.

Shell Pipeline Company LP transports over 1.5 billion barrels of oil annually through its vast network of pipelines and tank farms, ensuring reliable delivery of essential products like crude oil, gasoline, and chemicals.

The U.S. is a key market for Shell, where it has interests in 50 states and employs more than 13,000 people who work to provide a secure supply of energy today, while tackling the energy challenges of the future. Shell's U.S. portfolio of operated companies and interests consists of oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, lubricants, and refined fuel products along with renewables such as wind, solar, and mobility segments like electric vehicle charging.