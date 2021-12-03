Shell completes sale of its Permian business to ConocoPhillips

Shell Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, has completed the sale of its interest in the Permian to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash.

The agreement covers the sale of Shell's 225k net acres and existing production of around 175 thousand barrels equivalent per day.

As noted in the announcement of the agreement for the sale of Shell's Permian business, this deal reflects Shell's focus on value over volumes as well as disciplined stewardship of capital. This transaction was made possible by the Permian team's outstanding operational performance and provides excellent value to our shareholders through accelerated cash delivery and additional distributions.

As previously announced, the cash proceeds from this transaction will be used to fund $7 billion in additional shareholder distributions with the remainder used for further strengthening of the balance sheet. The first tranche of additional shareholder distributions will be in the form of share buybacks of up to $1.5 billion and will commence on December 2, 2021. The form and timing for distributing the remaining $5.5 billion will be announced in early 2022. These distributions are in addition to our shareholder distributions in the range of 20-30% of cash flow from operations.