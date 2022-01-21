Shell completes sale of interest in Deer Park refinery to partner Pemex

Shell Oil Company, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, has completed the sale of its interest in Deer Park Refining Limited Partnership, a 50-50 joint venture between Shell Oil Company and P.M.I. Norteamerica, S.A. De C.V. (a subsidiary of Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex) for $596 million, a combination of cash and debt.

The agreement covers the sale of Shell's 50.005% interest in the partnership, and therefore transfers full ownership of the refinery to Pemex. Shell Chemical L.P. will continue to operate its 100% owned Deer Park Chemicals facility located adjacent to the site.

"The completion of this sale marks the start of a new chapter of our history in Deer Park as we've worked closely with Pemex over the past few months to ensure a safe and responsible handover of operations for the refinery," said Huibert Vigeveno, Shell's Downstream Director. "The team at Deer Park has been instrumental not only in preparing the asset for Pemex operations, but also in continuing a legacy of safety and performance that dates back 92 years. We look forward to remaining a neighbour in the Deer Park community and growing our chemicals business to best meet the needs of our customers while advancing our global energy and chemicals park strategy."

As part of its Powering Progress strategy, Shell plans to consolidate its refinery footprint to five core energy and chemicals parks. These locations will maximize the integration benefits of conventional fuels and chemicals production while also offering new low carbon fuels and performance chemicals. They also offer future potential hubs for sequestration.