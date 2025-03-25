Schneider Electric to invest over $700M supporting energy, AI sectors and job growth

Schneider Electric announced that it is planning to invest over $700 million in its U.S. operations through 2027.

The company's investments support the country's focus on bolstering the nation's energy infrastructure to power AI growth, boost domestic manufacturing, and strengthen energy security. The announcement comes as rising regional demand grows across data centers, utilities, manufacturing, and energy infrastructure segments.

The investment is the largest planned single capital expenditure commitment by Schneider Electric in its' 135+ year history in the U.S. It includes manufacturing expansions and job growth, reflecting the company's robust customer demand for solutions to increase energy efficiency, scale industrial automation, and deliver a more reliable grid. Coupled with previous investments in 2023 and 2024 to strengthen its North American supply chain, Schneider Electric's latest U.S. planned investment will surpass $1 billion so far this decade.

This new planned investment is expected to create over 1,000 new jobs and help Schneider Electric continue to play a leading role in shaping a more innovative, affordable, and energy-efficient future in the U.S. As part of its talent acquisition plan, the company intends to reinforce its culture of service by hiring more veterans and retiring U.S. service members. Newly created roles will include next-generation manufacturing professionals, engineers, developers, and technical analysts.

"We stand at an inflection point for the technology and industrial sectors in the U.S., driven by incredible AI growth and unprecedented energy demand. To lead the transformation ahead, we must be agile and act now to advance ambitious digitalization and efficiency goals to make an impact for generations to come," said Aamir Paul, President of North America Operations for Schneider Electric. "Today's announcement is another milestone in our responsible investment strategy at Schneider Electric, underscoring our steadfast commitment to U.S. manufacturing, our unwavering belief that jobs and technological innovation will thrive together, and making a critical impact for our customers across the growing energy and automation sectors in the U.S."

Expand Schneider Electric to invest over $700M supporting energy, AI sectors and job growth Schneider Electric manufacturing facility in El Paso, Texas

"Schneider Electric's significant investment is a clear sign that manufacturing in America is moving forward—driving economic growth, innovation and job creation across the country," said National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) President and CEO Jay Timmons. "By expanding their operations with a focus on energy security, automation and AI, Schneider Electric is not only strengthening America's competitiveness but also creating new opportunities and powering our nation's future."

"America's electrical system will face unprecedented rising energy demand in the coming decade driven by data centers and AI. Schneider Electric's historic investment of over $700 million across its domestic operations over the next two years is indicative of the critical role electrical manufacturers play in meeting this new demand and powering an electric future," said National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) President and CEO Debra Phillips. "NEMA congratulates Schneider Electric on this investment in U.S. innovation, economic growth and good-paying American jobs. We look forward to working together to expand domestic manufacturing, deliver a world-class grid, and meet the electricity demands of the modern world."

Schneider Electric leverages its own technology solutions like the EcoStruxure platform to drive greater electrification, efficiency, and sustainability, with multiple facilities recognized as Lighthouse factories by the World Economic Forum. Today's investment is aimed to help the company maintain its leadership position in enabling smart factory transformations, develop and deploy cutting edge energy efficiency solutions, and bolster its domestic supply chain capabilities. Facility upgrades, expansions, and openings span the U.S., including but not limited to:

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee : Constructing a new facility adjacent to the company's recently announced facility to grow our presence in the medium voltage market and introduce new products to the U.S. market.

: Constructing a new facility adjacent to the company's recently announced facility to grow our presence in the medium voltage market and introduce new products to the U.S. market. Andover, Massachusetts : Opening a new power distribution unit laboratory allowing researchers to test power systems for the AI data center market. Also, a new microgrid laboratory will simulate and test fully functioning microgrids under real-world conditions.

: Opening a new power distribution unit laboratory allowing researchers to test power systems for the AI data center market. Also, a new microgrid laboratory will simulate and test fully functioning microgrids under real-world conditions. Columbia, Missouri : Expanding the current plant with additional space to expand production of molded case circuit breakers and air circuit breakers.

: Expanding the current plant with additional space to expand production of molded case circuit breakers and air circuit breakers. Fairfield, Ohio : Transforming an existing facility by incorporating advanced manufacturing technologies and software to manufacture new products.

: Transforming an existing facility by incorporating advanced manufacturing technologies and software to manufacture new products. El Paso, Texas : Expanding the company's existing campus to keep up with growing demand to increase production of switchgear and power distribution products.

: Expanding the company's existing campus to keep up with growing demand to increase production of switchgear and power distribution products. Houston, Texas : Opening an Innovation Center in the heart of the U.S. energy corridor designed to provide hands-on engagement and end-to-end asset visibility with open, innovative, and AI-driven automation solutions that will support the dynamic needs of the US energy and automation landscape.

: Opening an Innovation Center in the heart of the U.S. energy corridor designed to provide hands-on engagement and end-to-end asset visibility with open, innovative, and AI-driven automation solutions that will support the dynamic needs of the US energy and automation landscape. Raleigh, North Carolina : Opening a Robotics & Motion Center of Excellence to deliver high-performance motion and robotics products, which are enhanced by AI-enabled solutions and tailored to drive efficiency and resilience in U.S. industrial operations.

: Opening a Robotics & Motion Center of Excellence to deliver high-performance motion and robotics products, which are enhanced by AI-enabled solutions and tailored to drive efficiency and resilience in U.S. industrial operations. Welcome, North Carolina: Modernizing existing space for production of switchgear and power distribution products to bolster support for critical infrastructure and industries across the U.S.

As part of its commitment to the evolution of the electrical grid as a driver for growth, Schneider Electric also introduced its new One Digital Grid Platform, an integrated and AI-enabled software platform which helps utilities to accelerate grid modernization and meet the demands of an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving grid environment. The company also announced its membership in EPRI's DCFlex initiative. Through DCFlex, participants across industries and sectors explore how data centers can support the electric grid and enable better asset utilization.

North America is the company's largest region, representing 36% of Group revenues in 2024. The company employs more than 21,000 workers in the U.S., operates over 20 smart factories and distribution centers, and partners with approximately 40% of Fortune 500 companies. Its products and solutions can be found in four of 10 U.S. homes; 40% of the world's hospitals; and 40,000 water and wastewater installations in 150 countries.