Savannah based Colonial Oil Industries acquires Strickland Oil Company

Colonial Oil Industries, Inc. announced it has acquired Strickland OilCompany effective January 16, 2023.

Strickland Oil has serviced Savannah and the surrounding region for 47 years delivering commercial fuel and lubricants as well as operating a cardlock location in Pooler, GA.

“Colonial Oil is excited about this opportunity to add customers in our home market as well as adding new team members to the Colonial family," said Chris Ingram, vice president at Colonial Oil Industries. “We have grown our commercial fuel and lubricants business substantially in the last three years and feel like we have a great team in place to support continued growth.”

With strategic supply and logistics operations throughout the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast regions, Colonial Oil Industries has an extensive network providing dependable petroleum, marine and lubricants services throughout the United States to a vast portfolio of customers.

“For nearly 70 years, Strickland Oil Co. has focused on customer service and quality work," said Kent Strickland, co-owner at Strickland Oil. "We feel that Colonial Oil is the perfect fit for our customers as it is also a family run business with the personal service that customers deserve. We would also like to thank our loyal customers and employees for their many years of service and wish everyone a blessed and prosperous future.”

For more information on how the acquisition will affect current customers, please contact the Colonial Oil Industries Team at 844-710-2357.