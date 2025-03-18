Sagepoint Energy expands RNG portfolio with two acquisitions

Sagepoint Energy, LLC, a provider of waste-to-energy solutions, announced the closing of two strategic asset acquisitions and the appointment of Terry Peak as VP of landfill operations.

These actions are both aimed at expanding Sagepoint’s footprint in the rapidly growing landfill gas-to-renewable natural gas (RNG) market.

The two recently acquired RNG assets – Lynx Renewable Energy Kansas (Lynx) and Renewable Power Producers (RPP) – are both operating and produce pipeline-quality RNG utilizing landfill gas as feedstock.

Lynx, located adjacent to the Plumb Thicket Landfill in Harper, Kansas, was acquired in September 2024 and has been in operation since 2022. The facility is set to undergo a strategic expansion to support various growth initiatives on-site.

RPP, located adjacent to the HAMM Sanitary Landfill in Lawrence, Kansas, was acquired in February 2025 and has been in operation since 2017.

Together, Lynx and RPP are expected to produce approximately 1 bcf of RNG per annum, bringing Sagepoint’s total anticipated annual RNG production to ~1.5 bcf. These assets support Sagepoint’s mission to provide diversified resource efficiency solutions to its customers and reinforces the Company’s commitment to reducing emissions across the U.S. natural gas supply chain.

“We are thrilled to announce the Lynx and RPP transactions, which represent a significant milestone in Sagepoint's feedstock diversification strategy," said Nick Soncrant, Sagepoint VP of Business Development. "We are eager to incorporate these valuable assets into our portfolio and contribute to the continued expansion of our RNG capabilities."

Sagepoint separately announced the appointment of Terry Peak as VP of Landfill Operations to oversee the Company’s landfill gas segment. Mr. Peak most recently served as VP of RNG Commercial Operations Development at Kinder Morgan, and prior to that as Chief Operating Officer at both ProLiance Energy and Kinetrex Energy.

"Sagepoint's leadership in the RNG sector and commitment to the energy transition are truly impressive,” said Mr. Peak. “I am eager to leverage my operational experience to contribute to the significant growth that Aaron and the broader team are driving."

“We are thrilled to have Terry join Sagepoint’s team of talented and experienced leaders,” said Aaron Johnson, Sagepoint CEO. “His proven track record of success in the renewable energy sector will be instrumental in driving our growth in the landfill sector and delivering exceptional results for our partners.”