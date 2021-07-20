S&B acquires majority ownership of Bibb Engineers, Architects & Constructors

S&B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd. announces it has acquired majority ownership of Bibb Engineers, Architects & Constructors.

The acquisition extends S&B’s engineering, procurement and construction expertise in key markets and geographies.

“Acquiring Bibb and broadening S&B’s portfolio are the right steps for S&B to meet the power market demands,” said David Taylor, CEO of S&B. “We look forward to this new chapter in our company’s history as we continue to deliver projects with even greater certainty—safely, on time and within budget.”

Bibb’s 40-member team, located in Kansas City, Missouri, will join S&B. Established in 2003, Bibb has grown into a formidable player with a solid reputation providing engineering, architectural and design services in the power and industrial sectors. Bibb also focuses on alternative fuels and manufacturing facility projects.

“This is the best move for Bibb, enabling us to continue to grow as part of a larger company with enhanced resources and expertise to serve our clients better,” said Bob Bibb, president and CEO of Bibb. He will stay involved in the organization as a minority owner.