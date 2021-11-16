REV Fire Group plans $7.46M expansion at Holden, Louisiana, facility by 2023

REV Fire Group announced plans to expand its Ferrara Fire Apparatus facility in Holden, Louisiana, and is expected to add 81,500 square feet,105 local jobs and $1.36 million of new manufacturing equipment.

Welding

"The successful completion of this project and the addition of new jobs to the area will solidify Livingston Parish as the home of a key player in the fire and emergency vehicle manufacturing industry," the company said in a statement.

REV Group companies design and manufacture specialty vehicles for public service, consumer, and commercial infrastructure industries, which includes terminal trucks and industrial sweepers used in the oil and gas sector.

The total investment, once the expansion is complete in June 2023, is estimated at $7.46 million to include the addition of a 68,000 square foot paint building, the expansion of the current sheet metal fabrication and welding department, and to include enough space to accommodate additional welding tables, a CNC Laser, and two press brakes. The expansion will also house an Aerial kit setting area which enables the Holden facility to mount Aerial ladders in-house.

“This is not only an important day in the evolution of the KME brand, but it further solidifies the vision for the future to our team members, dealers, and customers," said REV Fire Group President Kent Tyler during the company's recent open house event.